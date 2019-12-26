Attitude Great But We Missed Chances – Arsenal Hitman On Bournemouth Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lamented the number of chances his team spurned in their 1-1 draw on the south coast against Bournemouth, but praised the Gunners' attitude.



Midfielder Dan Gosling gave the home side the lead in the first half, as he surged into the penalty box and prodded home, but Arsenal levelled the score at Dean Court when Aubameyang struck a few minutes after the hour mark.













It was Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of the Arsenal side and he saw his team drop points in a game that they could have won on the account of chances they created.



Aubameyang is of the view that they should have earned the three points if they had been able to make their chances count.





He believes the players worked hard and were eager to impress the manager, but conceded that they will need to improve when it comes to converting opportunities.







The striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We missed a lot of chances in the second half. We should get the three points today but that can happen.



“I think the attitude of the boys was great but we have to improve our chances.





"He [Arteta] told us to continue in the same way [at half-time], to try to play, respect our plan, that was working and that was it.



“Everybody was working hard, we were aggressive and trying to play as he likes.



“Hopefully we will try to improve. We know the next games are quite hard but we are confident."



Arsenal are back in action again on Sunday when they will host Chelsea in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

