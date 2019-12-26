Beating West Ham Is For The Fans – Crystal Palace Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Ayew has dedicated Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over West Ham United at Selhurst Park to the club's supporters.



It was West Ham who took the lead in the Premier League encounter after Robert Snodgrass found the back of the net in the 57th minute.













Roy Hodgson's Palace though fought back and levelled eleven minutes later as Cheikhou Kouyate hit the back of the net against his former club.



It looked as if the Premier League encounter would end in a 1-1 draw, but Ayew came up with a bit of brilliance to hand all three points to Crystal Palace.





The attacker went on a mazy run into the West Ham penalty area, weaving past challenges and then just lifted the ball over Roberto with a delicate chip.







Ayew thinks the goal is one of the best he has scored and dedicated the London derby win to the fans.



"I think it is one of the best I have scored. I want to thank God and the people who support me", he told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.





"It wasn't always easy, but my family and my friends, this football club, because they have been behind me.



"When I had the ball I wanted to try and shoot with my left foot, I pushed it too far and tried to do everything on instinct.



"This victory is for the supporters. We don't choose the time we want to score, it's just when we have the opportunity.



"We want to enjoy the victory but we have to recover quickly", Ayew added.



Crystal Palace now sit a lofty eighth in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 19 games.

