Everton and Southampton Dealt Blow In Pursuit of Young Centre-Back

Everton and Southampton have been dealt a blow in their interest in centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as it is claimed Barcelona would prefer to let the defender go to a club playing in Europe.



The young French defender has featured just five times since joining Barcelona in January last year and just 12 months later his future is under the microscope.













Manchester United have been linked with being in preliminary talks over the 19-year-old defender, while Everton and Southampton also hold an interest in Todibo and are actively tracking his situation at the Camp Nou.



His representatives are set to meet Barcelona early next month, when a decision on his future is expected to be made following discussions.





Barcelona are open to selling him, but in a blow to Everton and Southampton, and a boost to Manchester United, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they would prefer to see him join a club who regularly play in Europe.







The Catalan giants are intending to put a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell Todibo and want the Frenchman to continue to play at a higher level to aid his development.



Todibo remains undecided about his future, but he could be forced to leave the Catalan giants in order to play regular first-team football.





Serie A giants AC Milan, German club Bayer Leverkusen and Ligue 1’s Monaco are also interested in offering a home to the young defender.

