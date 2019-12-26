XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/12/2019 - 16:16 GMT

Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Preston North End at Elland Road in a Championship game this afternoon. 

The Whites slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Fulham last weekend which means they have not won in their last two games, heading into the Boxing Day encounter.
 

 



The Yorkshire giants are without influential attacker Pablo Hernandez, who has been ruled out for a month due to a hamstring injury.


Leeds also continue to be without the services of midfielder Adam Forshaw.
 


Head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back he selects Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski. Ben White and Liam Cooper link up as the centre-back pairing, while Kalvin Phillips will look to shield the back four. In midfield, Mateusz Klich slots in, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas support Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa has options on the bench to make changes, including Eddie Nketiah and Robbie Gotts.
 


Leeds United Team vs Preston North End

Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Struijk, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Nketiah
 