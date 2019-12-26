Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Preston North End at Elland Road in a Championship game this afternoon.



The Whites slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Fulham last weekend which means they have not won in their last two games, heading into the Boxing Day encounter.













The Yorkshire giants are without influential attacker Pablo Hernandez, who has been ruled out for a month due to a hamstring injury.





Leeds also continue to be without the services of midfielder Adam Forshaw.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back he selects Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski. Ben White and Liam Cooper link up as the centre-back pairing, while Kalvin Phillips will look to shield the back four. In midfield, Mateusz Klich slots in, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas support Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has options on the bench to make changes, including Eddie Nketiah and Robbie Gotts.





Leeds United Team vs Preston North End



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Struijk, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Nketiah

