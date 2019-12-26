He Was Improving When Tottenham Recalled Him – Marcelo Bielsa On Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that Jack Clarke, who has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur, was getting up to speed.



The Whites sold their academy product to Tottenham in the summer transfer window and then signed him straight back on a season-long loan deal.













Bielsa though regularly overlooked Clarke for matchday squads and he received only 19 minutes of Championship action over the course of his spell; Tottenham have now recalled Clarke and will look to loan him elsewhere in January.



The Leeds boss insists he is grateful for the effort Clarke put in over the course of his loan spell and revealed that in recent days the winger's level had gone up a notch.





The Argentine claims in some players the improvement process takes longer, hinting that Clarke was one such case.







"I am very grateful with Clarke. He made his contribution in this part of the season, even if I didn’t use him", Bielsa told a press conference after Leeds' draw with Preston.



"In the last days, he improved his performance, but just when this process was going on Tottenham decided to ask Leeds for Clarke to come back.





"I thought it was unnecessary to keep him if I knew he wasn’t going to be with us.



"I always try to make the players arrive as the best version of themselves.



"Sometimes, this process is not fast, it’s slow and we don’t achieve it faster", Bielsa added.



Clarke could be back in the Championship again this season on a fresh loan deal and the winger could come up against Leeds before the campaign ends.

