If This Had Happened This Season Would Have Been Difficult – Leeds United Star

Liam Cooper is convinced that Leeds United would have found it harder this season in the Championship if Marcelo Bielsa had left the club in the summer.



Leeds went close to earning promotion last season under Bielsa and managed to convince the Argentine to stay for one more year at least in the summer.













The Yorkshire giants are currently second in the league table and are one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.



But Cooper is of the opinion that Leeds might have struggled to hold on to the momentum from last season if Bielsa had left the club in the summer.





He admits that the players would have been better following their experience under the Argentine, but the defender admits that he finds it hard to imagine that they could have played the same brand of football and succeeded, which was only possible due to Bielsa’s work behind the scenes.







“It would have been difficult”, Cooper told The Athletic.



“One hundred per cent it would have been difficult.





“All of us players would still have been in a much better place because of the experience of working with Marcelo but to think of him not managing this team and not training as hard as we do, not playing the type of attacking football we do and having his ideas.



“It’s very hard to imagine.



"The work he does with us; you go into a game and you just seem to fly. It’s amazing to be part of.”



Leeds do have an eight-point cushion over the teams outside the top two despite being without a win in the last two league games.

