I’ll Continue To Show Faith In Him – Frank Lampard On Star After Chelsea Lose

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists he will continue to show faith in Callum Hudson-Odoi, after starting the youngster in the Blues' 2-0 home defeat against Southampton.



Lampard was looking for his side to build on their impressive win at Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day, but saw Southampton get the better of his men by some distance.













Chelsea struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and were stunned just after the half hour mark when Michael Obafemi hit a superb shot from around 18 yards out which beat Kepa in the Blues goal.



Lampard threw on Mason Mount from the bench to replace Kurt Zouma at half time as he looked for Chelsea to draw level.





He then pulled Hudson-Odoi off in the 67th minute, but to no avail as Southampton scored again in the 73rd minute through Nathan Redmond.







It finished 2-0 to the visitors and Lampard admitted it was a familiar story on home turf, telling his post match press conference: "Same story. A few of the last home games. Every game is different, we had to recreate Spurs.



"It’s probably the same press conference as Bournemouth. We have to work.





"We have to do more in an attacking sense. You can’t have that control and not do more."



Lampard addressed Hudson-Odoi's display, praising the attacker for his work ethic and insisting he will keep backing him, while explaining the reason for bringing him off.



"I thought he put a lot of effort in today. Trying things and making runs, it wasn’t quite coming off. He has come off the back of a big injury.



"He is very young. He has to work, he knows that. I showed faith in him today and I will continue to do that.



"I might have been harsh on him at times, but I have seen a desire in his performance."



All eyes will be on whether Hudson-Odoi is given the vote to start against Arsenal on Sunday.

