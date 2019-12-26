I’ve Got Marker – Rangers Star Comments On Goals And Assists Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent has admitted he does have a marker in mind for this season to measure his progression at the club.



The Light Blues managed to convince Liverpool to sell Kent, who had impressed during a loan spell at Ibrox last season, and he arrived on a permanent deal on the final day of the transfer window in Scotland in the summer.













Despite a hamstring injury keeping him sidelined for a month just after his arrival at Ibrox, the 23-year-old has bounced back by scoring four goals in his last six league games and is hoping to kick on.



Kent though is not setting a specific target for himself in terms of goals and assists for this season, though he insists he does have an idea of where he wants to be by the time the last ball of the campaign is kicked.





The former Liverpool star feels that setting a specific target can be risky due to unpredictable factors.







Asked if he has a target this year in terms of goals and assists, Kent said on Rangers TV: "I always try and build on year by year, just increasing my numbers.



"I don't really set myself a target as such as what I want to achieve with numbers, because it can be unpredictable.





"But I sort of do have a marker of where I would like to get to."



Kent admits that playing for Rangers brings fierce pressure, which he is well aware of from his season on loan at the club.



"I think the pressure is inevitable when you put on the Rangers jersey", Kent said.



"Everybody has to go and deliver, and that's something I am aware of from my experience here last year. So that's nothing new.



"I am a player that is willing to step up to the plate on any occasion and give my best. And that is something I will continue to do."



Rangers will be looking for a big performance from Kent this weekend when they take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

