Jermain Defoe Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side sit five points behind rivals Celtic in the Premiership standings, but the Bhoys have played a game more than Rangers.













Ahead of the meeting between the two teams at the weekend though there is little margin for error for Rangers and Gerrard will expect all three points picking up today.



Centre-back Filip Helander is out of action with a foot injury.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the central pair, while in midfield Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield play. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent will support Jermain Defoe.







Rangers have options on the bench if needed, including Alfredo Morelos.





Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Flanagan, Davis, Stewart, Jones, Morelos

