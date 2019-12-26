XRegister
26 October 2019

26/12/2019 - 13:46 GMT

Jermain Defoe Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.  

Steven Gerrard's side sit five points behind rivals Celtic in the Premiership standings, but the Bhoys have played a game more than Rangers. 
 

 



Ahead of the meeting between the two teams at the weekend though there is little margin for error for Rangers and Gerrard will expect all three points picking up today.

Centre-back Filip Helander is out of action with a foot injury.
 


Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic are the central pair, while in midfield  Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield play. Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent will support Jermain Defoe.



Rangers have options on the bench if needed, including Alfredo Morelos.
 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Flanagan, Davis, Stewart, Jones, Morelos
 