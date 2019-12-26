Juventus Oppose Letting Arsenal Target Leave Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have no intention of letting go of Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot in the upcoming January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Italian champions snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer last summer, after the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, but his first few months at Juventus have not gone according to plan.













The Frenchman is yet to carve out a certain spot in the starting eleven this season at Juventus and has made nine league appearances thus far.



Arsenal continue to hold an interest in the player and have been linked with eyeing signing the 24-year-old on loan in the January transfer window, but it seems the Gunners are unlikely to succeed in their pursuit of the Frenchman.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are in no mood to see Rabiot leave in the winter window and he is likely to stay at until the summer.







Rabiot has also started the last two league games and Juventus believe he is gradually getting the hang of Italian football after struggling in his first few months.



The Italian champions will take stock of their midfield options in the summer, but for the moment Rabiot very much remains in their plans for the second half of the season.





They believe Rabiot will get enough opportunities and see no reason for him to leave the club in January.

