Leeds United Star Hoping Marcelo Bielsa Stays Well Into 2020s

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has revealed that he wants Marcelo Bielsa to stay at Elland Road well into the 2020s, for another five or six years, as he is keen to continue to work under the Argentine.



Bielsa took Leeds to the cusp of promotion in his first season at the Elland Road helm before his side lost to Derby County in a two-legged play-off semi-final.













Leeds are again second in the league table as the turn of the year approaches, and are one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.



Cooper admits that he has never been coached by anyone like Bielsa and he admits that he is not keen to work under a manager other than the Argentine.





He wants Bielsa to stay at Leeds for five or six years more and admits that he does not mind the hard work under him as he knows that he is getting something in return.







Cooper insisted that no team can play with as much as intensity as Leeds play with if they do not work as hard as they are made to do by the Argentine.



“I’ve never worked under anyone like him”, the defender told The Athletic.





“And I hope I’ll never have to.



“No [it is not about how hard he makes us work].



“I hope he stays here for another five or six years. I can deal with the regime because I know I’m getting something out of it.



“Looking back, when he first came in, you’re not sure if it will work or how you’ll cope but I don’t know now why I was so worried.



“It all makes sense when you think about it. There’s no way a team can play with this intensity, attack how we do, defend how we do and not get results.”



Bielsa has been tipped by some to leave Leeds if they do not win promotion to the Premier League this season.

