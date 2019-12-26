XRegister
26 October 2019

26/12/2019 - 20:31 GMT

Leeds United Star Still Unsure Why Promotion Collapse Happened Last Term

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has conceded that he is still not sure how the Whites managed to throw away the opportunity to go up last season.

The Yorkshire giants were in the top two for large parts of the campaign, but saw their levels drop at the business end of the season to eventually finish in a playoff spot.


 



Leeds were leading their playoff semi-final tie against Derby County but conspired to throw away a first leg advantage and lose the two-legged affair 4-3 to the Rams.

Cooper admits that there were results earlier in the season to suggest that Leeds were tailing off, but he conceded that he still does not know what happened against Derby at Elland Road.
 


He revealed that it took a while for him to recover from the shock and insisted that it was failure on Leeds’ part to throw away promotion last season.



“You could possibly see it coming from a bit earlier on in the season, when we had a few bad results”, the Leeds defender told The Athletic.

“But it’s really hard to put your finger on. I honestly don’t know. I’ve not watched it back and I won’t watch it back. Not yet, anyway.
 


“I don’t feel like I want to see it. Everybody deals with these things differently. Some people get over it quickly. Some people; it festers for a while and I’m one of them.

“I had my little girl’s first birthday a few days after the game, so that was a reason to smile but it was horrible.

“I festered on it for two or three weeks. I was a grump. We knew we were one of the best teams in the league and we came up short.

“We failed last season. That’s the truth. I’ll be very honest about that. But I think we’ve got a tougher skin because of it.”

Leeds are currently second in the league table and again looking strong contenders to go up automatically, but they are without a win in their last three games.
 