26 October 2019

26/12/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Moise Kean On Bench – Everton Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome in the Carlo Ancelotti era on Boxing Day, with Sean Dyche's Burnley the visitors to Goodison Park.  

Ancelotti watched Everton play out a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at home at the weekend and has now taken charge of the Toffees, with driving the side up the Premier League standings his goal. 
 

 



The Italian tactician takes over a team sitting 15th in the league table, however, Everton beat Burnley 2-0 at Goodison Park last season.

Morgan Schneiderlin is unavailable due to a calf knock, while Alex Iwobi is also out of action.
 


Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he opts for Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina as the centre-back pairing. Fabian Delph and Gylfi Sigurdsson slot into midfield, while Bernard and Djibril Sidibe offer width. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are in attack.



If Ancelotti needs to change things then he can look to his substitutes, where options include Moise Kean and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton Team vs Burnley

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Sigurdsson, Delph, Sidibe, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Walcott, Tosun, Davies, Kean
 