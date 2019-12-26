My Players Met The Standards – Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed his excitement at the performance of his side in their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth this afternoon.



The Gunners dropped more points at Dean Court on Boxing Day as Arteta started out his regime as Arsenal head coach with only a point away from home against Bournemouth.













But the Arsenal head coach is delighted with the kind of intensity and attitude he saw in his players during the game and believes it bodes well for the future.



He feels that they could have won with the chances they created in the second half, but indicated that the result was secondary to what he saw in his team.





The new Arsenal boss believes his team responded to his demands with the right attitude and energy and he saw exactly what he wanted to see in his team in the game.







Arteta told the BBC: "It was intense, I was so excited, I just wanted to pass that energy to the players and I really enjoyed it.



“I think we had the chances in the second half to put the game in our favour, but in general in terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than expected, not happy





"I did not how long the players would last at that rhythm with the demands I made of them but the attitude was spot on.



“There are no negotiables at this club, there are standards that have to be done at this club and they held them today.”



Arteta will hope that the performance levels will translate to a win when Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

