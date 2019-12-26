Mystery Over Why Messages Given On Leeds United Star Don’t Tally Up With Recall Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Mystery surrounds why Eddie Nketiah appears likely to head back to Arsenal from Leeds United when the transfer window opens next week due to messages clubs interested in the striker were given in the last month.



The 20-year-old striker is still waiting for his first league start of the season due to Marcelo Bielsa’s continued faith in Patrick Bamford as his lone hitman.













The striker joined Leeds on loan for the season from Arsenal last summer and has at times made an impact coming on from the bench, but is yet to change Bielsa’s mind about giving him an opportunity in the starting eleven in a Championship game.



Arsenal have been concerned about Nketiah’s lack of game time and sources close the player have indicated that the club are likely to recall him when the window opens next week.





However, the situation seems to have rapidly changed for an unknown reason as, according to the Sun, clubs asking about Nketiah over the last month were told he would be staying with Leeds, by both Arsenal and the Whites.







Noting Bielsa giving Nketiah little in the way of playing time, several clubs spied an opportunity to snap up the Arsenal man.



They were informed though that Nketiah would be seeing out his loan in Yorkshire.





His situation at Leeds has not changed substantially over recent weeks, meaning if Arsenal have decided to recall him, the jury is out on why they have had a change of heart.



Leeds have been preparing for Nketiah potentially leaving and they have already been working on options to bring in a striker next month.

