Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to kick off the Mikel Arteta era on the south coast against Bournemouth.



New Gunners boss Arteta will be keen for his side to pick up three Premier League points on Boxing Day and give him a winning start in the dugout.













He has taken over a side sitting in the bottom half of the league table and that have only won once on their last three visits to Bournemouth.



Arteta must make do without defender Calum Chambers, who is out due to suspension.





Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he opts for David Luiz and Sokratis as the central pair. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira slot into midfield, while Mesut Ozil gets the vote to play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette carry the goal threat.







If the new Arsenal head coach wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Nicolas Pepe and Matteo Guendouzi.





Arsenal Team vs Bournemouth



Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Guendouzi, Willock, Smith Rowe, Pepe

