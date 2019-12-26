Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.



Solskjaer’s side are without a win in the league since beating Tottenham and Manchester City earlier this month and are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Watford.













Anthony Martial will start up front and will lead the line alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood at home. Andreas Pereira will play in the number ten role in the game.



Fred and Scott McTominay will play as two in the midfield with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw playing as the full-backs in the team.





Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will play as the centre-back pairing and David de Gea will be looking to bounce back from harrowing display at Vicarage Road with a solid performance in goal today.







Newcastle United will look to do a league double over Manchester United after they beat them at home earlier in the season.





Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Jones, Young, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, James

