XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/12/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.  

Solskjaer’s side are without a win in the league since beating Tottenham and Manchester City earlier this month and are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Watford.
 

 



Anthony Martial will start up front and will lead the line alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood at home. Andreas Pereira will play in the number ten role in the game.

Fred and Scott McTominay will play as two in the midfield with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw playing as the full-backs in the team.
 


Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will play as the centre-back pairing and David de Gea will be looking to bounce back from harrowing display at Vicarage Road with a solid performance in goal today.



Newcastle United will look to do a league double over Manchester United after they beat them at home earlier in the season.
 


Manchester United Team vs Newcastle United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Andreas, Rashford, Greenwood, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Jones, Young, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, James
 