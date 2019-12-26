XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/12/2019 - 14:02 GMT

Roberto Starts – West Ham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park this afternoon. 

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been under pressure in recent weeks, but a 1-0 win away at Southampton before Christmas eased the talk about him being sacked.
 

 



West Ham remain in the lower reaches of the Premier League however and, sitting 16th, are just four points above the drop zone.

The London outfit last won at Crystal Palace in 2016 and have drawn on their last two visits to the ground. They will make do without Ryan Fredericks, who is suspended.
 


Pellegrini, who has Roberto in goal, picks Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pairing, while Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to control midfield. Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio support Sebastien Haller.



On the bench the Chilean has options to change things if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop.
 


West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Fornals, Antonio, Haller

Substitutes: Anang, Masuaku, Diop, Sanchez, Lanzini, Anderson, Ajeti
 