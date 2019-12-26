Roberto Starts – West Ham Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park this afternoon.



Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been under pressure in recent weeks, but a 1-0 win away at Southampton before Christmas eased the talk about him being sacked.













West Ham remain in the lower reaches of the Premier League however and, sitting 16th, are just four points above the drop zone.



The London outfit last won at Crystal Palace in 2016 and have drawn on their last two visits to the ground. They will make do without Ryan Fredericks, who is suspended.





Pellegrini, who has Roberto in goal, picks Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pairing, while Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to control midfield. Robert Snodgrass, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio support Sebastien Haller.







On the bench the Chilean has options to change things if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop.





West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace



Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Fornals, Antonio, Haller



Substitutes: Anang, Masuaku, Diop, Sanchez, Lanzini, Anderson, Ajeti

