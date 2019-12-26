Ryan Sessegnon Plays, Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League fixture.



Spurs suffered a big blow in their last league game when they went down at home against top four rivals Chelsea and boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his men to bounce straight back to winning ways on Boxing Day.













The Portuguese tactician must continue to make do without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Ben Davies, while attacker Heung-Min Son is suspended.



Paulo Gazzaniga lines up between the sticks for Spurs against Brighton, while at full-back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen.





Mourinho looks towards a centre-back pairing between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez to keep things tight, while in midfield Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko will look to dominate. Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon support Harry Kane.







The Tottenham boss has options on the bench to shake things up if needed against the Seagulls, including Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen. Tanguy Ndombele is not in the matchday squad.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Alli, Sessegnon, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Foyth, Tanganga, Dier, Eriksen, Lamela, Lo Celso

