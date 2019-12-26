Steven Gerrard Keen For Rangers To Do This Against Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his excitement at returning to Ibrox to face Kilmarnock on Boxing Day and has expressed his desire for the Gers to come flying out of the blocks.



In their fixture this afternoon, the Light Blues will return to Ibrox to host Kilmarnock, having played their last three league games away from home.













Rangers boss Gerrard anticipates Killie's caretaker manager Alex Dyer will revert to Steve Clarke's system and style of play, and is wary of the threat posed by the visitors on the counter attack.



The former Liverpool captain is also of the opinion that things did not go well for Kilmarnock under Angelo Alessio because the Italian switched away from the counter-attacking style of football.





However, Gerrard revealed that returning to Ibrox is something Rangers are looking forward to and is hopeful of come flying out of the blocks this afternoon.







"It can be [good to know what to expect] but at the same time we know that's an organised shape", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.



"They will try and counter-attack and they have got experience of doing it that way.





"And I think that's probably the reason why there's been a bit of fallout because I think their players are comfortable that way.



"But that's for them to decide and that's the challenge for us.



"But it is one we are really looking forward to. We haven't been at home very much of late.



"So it'll be nice to be at home in front of our supporters. We can all enjoy Christmas because of the result at Hibs.



"But we want to come flying out of the blocks again against Kilmarnock and play at the intensity that we did on Friday night."



Gerrard and co will want to make sure that they claim the three points and remain on the tails of arch-rivals Celtic.

