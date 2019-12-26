These Names Are Consistently Coming Onto My Desk – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Prospects

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Gers teenagers Nathan Patterson and James Maxwell and has revealed that they are going to be with the first team more often.



Patterson was first of the three Rangers academy starlets to sign new contracts with the club over the last few days, with the 18-year-old signing a deal that will keep him at Ibrox until 2022.













After it was announced on Saturday that Patterson has extended his stay at the club, another teenage left-back Maxwell – as well as goalkeeper Kieran Wright – followed in his team-mate's path by signing a new contract earlier this week.



Questioned on Rangers TV about the three youngsters extending their stays at the club, Rangers boss Gerrard explained that they earned their new contracts by being consistent for Graeme Murty's development side.





Impressed by Patterson and Maxwell in particular, the 39-year-old pointed out how their names often come up as the standout performers for the reserve team, before revealing that they are going to be called up to work with the senior squad.







"They have earned it by being consistent and strong for the development team", Gerrard explained.



"Them two names – certainly the full-backs – are always in the top four, five names.





"More often than not the top three because if I don't see the game I ask the standouts and them names are consistently coming on to my desk.



"So they have earned it themselves and it is the start for them.



"As far as we are concerned they are going to be around the first team a bit more.



"It wouldn't surprise me if they continue to push and get closer than they are now."



While Patterson's and Maxwell's new contracts will see them stay at Ibrox until the summer of 2022, Wright's deal is until 2021.

