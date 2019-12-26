This Aspect of Our Play Was Spectacular – Neil Lennon On Celtic’s Win At St Mirren

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels his side were spectacular on the counter attack in their 2-1 win away at St Mirren.



Ahead of the weekend's Glasgow derby, Lennon was looking for the Bhoys to make no mistake on their Scottish Premiership visit to face Jim Goodwin's men on Boxing Day.













Callum McGregor put the champions 1-0 up by striking in the 22nd minute, with Celtic star taking advantage of mistake-laden defending from St Mirren and being left with a tap-in after initially hitting the post.



Celtic's second goal arrived in the 32nd minute and was an utterly ruthless counter attack as Odsonne Edouard raced forward and played in James Forrest, who then rounded the St Mirren goalkeeper to score.





Cammy MacPherson scored from a free-kick a minute from time to make it 2-1, but the goal was no more than a consolation for St Mirren.







Lennon is delighted with how his Celtic side are playing at the moment and not least by the look of their counter attacking play.



He said on BBC Sportsound: "It should have been more comprehensive. Our play at times on the counter-attack was spectacular.





"We had chances to put the game beyond St Mirren and their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves.



"The overriding emotion is satisfaction with the way we're playing and the wins keep coming."



Celtic now head into the Glasgow derby with a five-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table.

