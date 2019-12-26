This Is The Exciting Thing – Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident that the Light Blues will only get better and stronger as a team and is excited by the prospect of it.



Following a successful debut season at Ibrox, Gerrard has improved Rangers again this season, having led them to the Scottish League Cup final and the Europa League round of 32.













Although the former Liverpool captain missed out on the chance to win his first silverware as Gers boss after losing in the final of the Scottish League Cup earlier this month, he is delighted with the quality of football his team are playing at the moment.



Looking back at the time he was appointed at the helm of the club, Gerrard has asserted that he knew it was going to take time to build his team.





However, the 39-year-old is confident that his Rangers side – consisting of both youngsters and experienced players – can improve a lot more and is excited by the prospect.







"I think if you put a bunch of good players together [and] when they get used to each other and they get a feeling for your system it [quality of football] normally comes", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.



"When we came in here we knew it was going to take time to build what you are seeing at the moment.





"And we can still get better. That's the exciting thing. This is a young group of players that are supported with some experience within them.



"I predict that this team is just going to get stronger and stronger."



With Rangers remaining on the tail of league table-toppers Celtic, progressing to the Europa League round of 32 and yet to begin in the Scottish Cup, Gerrard will be hopeful of winning a trophy this term.

