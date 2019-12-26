Three Points Massive, Must Bounce Back Against Preston – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has stressed the importance of the Whites getting back to winning ways against Preston North End this afternoon.



Leeds are coming into the game on the back of a winless streak of two games that saw them collect only one point from a possible six.













They threw away a three-goal lead at Elland Road to allow Cardiff City to walk away with a point and were defeated 2-1 away at Fulham last weekend.



Leeds still have an eight-point cushion over teams outside the top two, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are desperate to get back on the track with a win at home against Preston.





Couzens is excited about the traditional Boxing Day fixture at Elland Road and admits that it is paramount that Leeds get three points on the board and get back to winning ways against Preston.







The former White took to Twitter and wrote: “Christmas Day is over now we are all ready for tradition of Boxing Day football!!



“Massive 3 points up for grabs today.





“And we really need to bounce back after last Saturday!!”



Leeds will look to go into Sunday’s away game at Birmingham with a win under their belt before a top-of-the-table clash against West Brom at Hawthorns on New Year’s Day.

