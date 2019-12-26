Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Mirren vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to take on Jim Goodwin's St Mirren side in an away Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.



Neil Lennon's side have established a five-point cushion over second placed Rangers in the Premiership standings and will be keen to avoid a shock slip-up today, especially with the Glasgow derby set for the weekend.













Celtic ran out 2-0 winners at Celtic Park in the last meeting between the two teams and will start as firm favourites today. St Mirren did hold Celtic to a 0-0 draw at home in 2018 though and would grab any chance of a repeat.





Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal for the game, while at full-back he picks Jeremie Frimpong and Boli Bolingoli.





Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer link up in central defence, while in midfield Scott Brown will look to dominate. Also selected for the game this afternoon are Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie. James Forrest will look to create for Odsonne Edouard.







Lennon has options on his bench to shake things up, including Nir Bitton and Leigh Griffiths.





Celtic Team vs St Mirren



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Rogic, Johnston, Bauer, Griffiths

