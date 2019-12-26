XRegister
26 October 2019

26/12/2019 - 19:01 GMT

Xherdan Shaqiri On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leicester City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium this evening.  

Jurgen Klopp's men were recently crowned world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, but the Premier League is now back on the agenda for the Reds.
 

 



Liverpool boast a ten-point lead over Leicester at the top of the league table and know that beating the Foxes would make sure they head into 2020 with at least a ten-point advantage.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of action after he damaged ankle ligaments, while Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho remain out.
 


Klopp has Alisson in goal, while Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita line up, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane leading the attacking charge.



The Liverpool boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.
 


Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Williams
 