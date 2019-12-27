Birmingham City Have Changed How They Play, Leeds Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper believes the Whites' weekend opponents Birmingham City have switched from direct football to playing with more possession.



Despite being behind for a large chunk of the match against Preston North End on Boxing Day, Marcelo Bielsa's men managed to salvage a point and avoid second consecutive defeat by scoring an equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.













Now, with an away trip to Birmingham City coming up on Sunday, the Yorkshire-based club, who are winless in three games, have no time to relax.



Leeds are preparing to play Birmingham and Whites captain Cooper believes the Blues have changed their way of playing football a little bit.





The centre-back is of the opinion that Pep Clotet's side have gone from playing direct football to keeping more of the ball and building chances.







"I think they have changed the way they play a little bit", Cooper told BBC Radio Leeds.



"Used to be a bit more direct in the past and now they are trying to play a bit.





"So, we will be in tomorrow and we'll be analysing today where we have gone wrong and what have done well and we look forward to that."



The last time Leeds and Birmingham City locked horns this season, a 65th-minute goal from Kalvin Phillips sealed the game for the Whites.

