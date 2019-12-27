XRegister
26 October 2019

27/12/2019 - 13:25 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Looking For Reunion With Attacker At Goodison Park

 




New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in taking Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne to Goodison Park, it has been claimed.

Ancelotti started his reign as Everton manager with a 1-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.  


 



The Italian is believed to have been promised considerable funds to reshape the squad by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri,  starting from January.

Ancelotti is expected to spend money on improving Everton’s forward line and it has been claimed he is eyeing one of his former Napoli players.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the Everton manager is considering securing a deal to sign Insigne from Napoli as part of his transfer plans.



The 28-year-old winger excelled under Ancelotti’s tutelage at Napoli and is open to a fresh experience away from the San Paolo.

There are suggestions that Ancelotti could test the waters with Napoli in the winter window, but Everton are likely to face stiff resistance from the Serie A giants.
 


Insigne has always suggested that he is prepared to experience something new, but so far Napoli have decided against cashing in on the 28-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether their stance changes if Everton make an official approach for the Italian winger next month.   
 