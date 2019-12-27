Chelsea Become Frustrated, It’s Problem – Former Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has conceded that the Blues' young team are becoming easily frustrated when they struggle to break down opposing sides.



Chelsea suffered their fifth league defeat in seven games on Boxing Day when Southampton scored a 2-0 win over Frank Lampard’s side at Stamford Bridge.













Their home form has been problematic and their recent run of form has allowed teams outside the top four to close in on them after it seemed they had turned a corner against Tottenham last weekend.



Cascarino admits that a lack of consistency has emerged as a major problem for Chelsea and their leaky defence has struggled to make up for a loss of form on Tammy Abraham’s part.





The former Blue also feels that the young team are struggling to keep their heads when they are not having things their own way against opponents.







The former striker wrote in The Times: “Chelsea’s first season under Frank Lampard is becoming a rollercoaster.



“Since a run of seven straight victories in September and October, Chelsea have gone 13 games in all competitions without recording back-to-back wins.





“One match they outclass Tottenham Hotspur, the next they are losing 2-0 at home to Southampton.



“Tammy Abraham, the 22-year-old striker, has scored only four goals in this 13-game run and when he is not firing, Chelsea do not seem able to compensate for a leaky defence.



“The problem is that when this youthful team do not get their way, they become frustrated.”



Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Arsenal for a London derby on Sunday.

