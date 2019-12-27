Chelsea Stance Set To Put Star Beyond Inter’s Reach

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have been told that Emerson Palmieri would cost more than Marcos Alonso if they want to sign the Italian defender from Chelsea in January.



Alonso has been on Inter’s radar ahead of the winter window and he is believed to be Antonio Conte’s first-choice target for the left-back position.













The Spaniard is also believed to be keen on the move to the San Siro, but Chelsea have quoted a price in the region of €40m, a figure Inter are not interested in spending next month.



Inter have been preparing alternative targets and Alonso’s Chelsea team-mate Emerson has also emerged a possible option for the Serie A giants for the winter market.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are likely to find it harder to sign the former Roma man as he could also be out of their price range.







Chelsea have made it known to Inter that they rate Emerson at a higher price than Alonso and are likely to ask for more than they demanded for the Spaniard.



Their asking price is likely to put Emerson beyond the kind of money Inter would like to spend in January, while Chelsea have also ruled out loaning the player.





Inter are also looking at other options in the market and are not keen to spend big money to bring in a full-back next month.

