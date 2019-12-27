XRegister
27/12/2019 - 20:30 GMT

Everton Keen On Serie A Midfielder But Player Isn’t Priority

 




Everton are keeping tabs on Steven Nzonzi, who is also an Arsenal target, but the Roma midfielder is not a priority for the Toffees.

The midfielder is on loan at Galatasaray and he has made 15 appearances in all competing for the Turkish club this season.  


 



But the Frenchman is no longer happy in Turkey and is looking for a way out of the loan agreement during the January transfer window.

Roma are not interested in welcoming him back, but there clubs in the Premier League who are interested in signing Nzonzi next month.
 


According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are keeping a close eye on his situation, but he is not a priority target for Carlo Ancelotti, with other areas needing the Italian's attention first.



The Frenchman has also been on the radar of Arsenal and they could move, especially with Granit Xhaka looking to force his way out of the club.

Nzonzi is also in demand in China and as many as three Chinese Super League sides are interested in signing the midfielder.
 


But the Frenchman is likely to prefer a move to the Premier League over China if he receives a concrete offer next month.   
 