Granit Xhaka Not Only Name On Hertha Berlin Shortlist

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka is not the only midfielder Hertha Berlin are targeting in the winter transfer window, it has been claimed.



Mikel Arteta had nice words for Xhaka earlier in the week and he even started Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.













But his agent confirmed that the midfielder wants to leave and has already agreed in principle to join Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin the winter transfer window.



Xhaka wants Arsenal to work out an agreement with the German side, but no deal has been agreed yet and the Swiss is not the only midfielder on their shortlist of targets.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Hertha Berlin have other alternatives to turn to if they cannot reach an agreement with Arsenal to sign the Swiss international.







Marseille’s Kevin Strootman is one of the options on their shortlist and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has continued to remain on their radar.



However, it seems Xhaka is their top target and the midfielder has let it be known to Arteta and the decision-makers that he wants to leave, according to his agent.





The Arsenal manager could well seek a replacement before signing off on potentially selling the Swiss in the winter window.

