Hertha Berlin Put Deal For Granit Xhaka On Tight Timescale

Hertha Berlin are keen to complete a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka before they fly out to Florida next week for a mid-season training camp.



Xhaka’s agent has come out and publicly stated the midfielder’s personal agreement with Hertha Berlin and his will to leave Arsenal during the January transfer window.













Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed his admiration for the Swiss international and even started him against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.



But it seems the player has made up his mind and Hertha Berlin are also prepared to press the accelerator in their pursuit of the midfielder in the coming days.





According to Swiss daily Blick, the German club want everything with regards to signing Xhaka done and dusted by next Thursday when they fly out to Florida for a mid-season training camp.







The Bundesliga season has entered a winter break and Hertha Berlin will not be in action again until 19th January.



They want the deal to be done in time for Xhaka to join them in at their mid-season training camp from the start.





Hertha Berlin are claimed to have tabled a bid of around €25m for Xhaka and it is unclear whether Arsenal are prepared to sell him at that price.

