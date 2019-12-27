Hope Officials Get Big Calls Right – Steven Gerrard On Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is looking for the match officials to rise to the occasion when his side face Celtic on Sunday.



Gerrard’s side will cross the Glasgow divide and travel to Parkhead to take on Celtic this weekend in the final game before the Scottish top flight goes into a winter break.













Rangers will be able to cut down Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to two points with a game in hand if they manage to beat their eternal enemies away from home on Sunday.



Gerrard is expecting a hostile game at Parkhead and is confident that the two sets of players will wear their emotions on their sleeves in the derby.





And the Rangers manager feels it is imperative that the referees take the correct calls and insists it would be hard to take for either team if the game is decided through a bad decision from the officials.







Gerrard said in a press conference: “It will be hostile with emotions running high in both teams.



“You hope that the officials get the big decisions right.





“If you get beat by a great goal you can hold your hands up and accept it but if it is from a wrong decision it can be difficult to take.”



The Rangers manager wants his players to embrace the atmosphere on Sunday and thinks top players relish such encounters.



“It is an atmosphere, embrace it and enjoy it.



“If you want to be a top Rangers player you have to love these games.”

