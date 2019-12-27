I Want To Achieve Something Big With Rangers – Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent has his eyes set on achieving something big with the Light Blues and believes they are on track as a team.



Having impressed during his season-long loan spell at Ibrox last term, Kent was signing by Scottish Premiership side Rangers on a permanent deal from Liverpool before the transfer window shut in Scotland.













While a hamstring injury prevented the 23-year-old from hitting the ground running, Kent has now started to get his teeth into his permanent career with the Gers and is looking to go on to win something big with the club.



Kent sees having his eyes set on achieving something big with the Scottish giants as a huge incentive and believes the side are on track.





The former Liverpool star also feels Rangers' Scottish League Cup final defeat will not become much of a setback, with a lot still to play for this season, and lauded the team's mentality.







"Obviously, just to come back here and play was one of the main things I have come back here [to do]", Kent told Rangers TV.



"Obviously, I want to go and achieve something big with this football club.





"And that's one of the biggest incentives. I think we are definitely on the right track for achieving that.



"Obviously, the disappointment of the cup final, that won't cause too much of a setback with this team."



And Kent added: "Everybody realises there is still a lot to play for this season. Obviously, qualifying to the next stage of the Europa League is one of them.



"There is still another domestic cup and, obviously, the league as well, which is one of the biggest things."



Rangers have a big clash on Sunday against Celtic on the horizon and will hope Kent is on form for the trip to Celtic Park.



The Gers face Portuguese side Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League.

