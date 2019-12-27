Inter Look To Rival Tottenham and West Ham In Full-Back Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the services of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa.



Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is Antonio Conte’s top target for next month and Inter have been working hard behind the scenes to come up with a deal to sign the 28-year-old full-back.













But Chelsea’s asking price for the defender is being deemed too high by Inter and the Serie A giants do not want to spend more than €20m on signing the Spaniard.



Inter are now looking at alternatives and are interested in Kurzawa, whose representatives have already held talks with Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG’s Kurzawa has emerged as a possible alternative to Alonso for the Serie A giants.







The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and Inter believe he could be an affordable option when the transfer window opens next month.



The Nerazzurri would still prefer to sign Alonso, but Chelsea look unlikely to play ball.





Kurzawa’s contract situation and the potential low cost of the deal have made him a viable target for Inter and it remains to be seen if the Nerazzurri bid next month and if it spurs Premier League sides into action.

