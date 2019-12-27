Jose Mourinho Needs Three New Players – Former Premier League Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur must back Jose Mourinho to bring in at least three top quality players over the next two transfer windows.



Tottenham fought back from one goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 at home on Boxing Day and are snapping at the heels of fourth-placed Chelsea at the moment.













But Mourinho needed to bring on wantaway star Christian Eriksen in the second half to get his side going and help them fight back to win the game against the Seagulls.



The Dane is likely to leave in January or on a free transfer in the summer and Cascarino feels that Mourinho’s need to bring him on shows that the Tottenham manager is still trying to hide a few problems in his squad.





The former striker believes the Tottenham manager will need his club’s backing to bring in at least three top-class signings in a creative midfielder, a first-choice goalkeeper and a left-back.







He stressed that if Tottenham want Mourinho to succeed the club will have to back him with funds in the market.



Cascarino wrote in The Times: “The scale of the rebuilding job Jose Mourinho must perform at Tottenham Hotspur was exposed by Christian Eriksen’s cameo against Brighton & Hove Albion.





“I find it uneasy when a manager picks a player who clearly does not want to be at a club.



"Mourinho has made a point of not starting Eriksen — whose future is up in the air — only to bring him on when Spurs are in need of a goal.



"His perfectly weighted pass to Serge Aurier was instrumental in setting up Dele Alli’s strike that sunk Brighton.



“It shows that, in the early days of his reign, Mourinho is having to paper over cracks. The defeat by Chelsea last weekend served as a reminder that changing the manager is only the start.



“In the next six months, Spurs need at least three players in key areas: a creative midfielder, a left-back and a first-choice goalkeeper."



Tottenham will travel to Carrow Road on Saturday to take on Norwich City.

