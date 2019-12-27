Juventus Consider Move For Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian champions Juventus are considering the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window.



Giroud is likely to push for a transfer away from Chelsea in January as he has continued to remain a bit-part player at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard this season.













Inter have long been keeping tabs on him and Antonio Conte is believed to be keen on reuniting with his former Chelsea man at the San Siro in January.



Giroud has also been linked with a move to France with Lyon believed to be interested, but the Frenchman is claimed to favour Serie A.





And it has been claimed that he could have more suitors in Serie A, as according to Italian daily La Stampa, Juventus are also considering the prospect of a swoop for Giroud.







Following the departure of Mario Mandzukic, Juventus are looking to bring in a striker to beef up their attacking options for the second half of the season.



Giroud fits the profile of player the Italian champions are looking at and the club are considering signing him from Chelsea.





But the Frenchman is unlikely to be a regular starter at Juventus and playing regular football is expected to be a key factor in the player choosing his next club.

