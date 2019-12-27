XRegister
X
26 October 2019

27/12/2019 - 13:33 GMT

Leeds United Star To Take Final Call On Ending Loan Spell

 




Whether Eddie Nketiah stays at Leeds United for the season or returns to Arsenal next month will come down to the player himself, according to the Sun.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds on loan from Arsenal last summer but he is yet to get an opportunity to start in a Championship game at Elland Road.  


 



Marcelo Bielsa has continued to put his faith in Patrick Bamford over Nketiah and the Gunner has struggled to change the Leeds manager’s mind thus far.

Arsenal have been concerned about the lack of game time for the young striker and there are suggestions that he could be recalled from Leeds in January.
 


However, the final decision on whether he will be staying or leaving Leeds in January will be taken by the player himself.



Nketiah has done little to create problems behind the scenes at Leeds and is not believed to be unhappy at Elland Road this season.

But the striker wants to play more football in the second half of the campaign and Arsenal also want to see their player given more opportunities.
 


Leeds want to hold on to the striker and have continued to hold talks with Arsenal to keep Nketiah at the club for the entirety of their loan agreement.   
 