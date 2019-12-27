Napoli Cool Lucas Torreira Interest, Look To La Liga Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have cooled their interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and are preparing a move to sign Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka.



Torreira has been in Napoli’s sights ahead of the winter transfer window and the club have been keen on getting their hands on him.













The midfielder has been unsettled at Arsenal and was open to a move in January, but the appointment of Mikel Arteta has changed the picture.



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have turned their attention towards Celta Vigo’s Lobotka and he is now their top midfield target.





Arteta’s arrival at Arsenal is said to have changed Torreira’s situation and the new head coach is not prepared to let the Uruguayan leave in January.







Napoli are also not prepared to waste any more time on continuing the pursuit of Torreira as they believe they have a better chance of signing Lobotka.



The midfielder wants to leave the Spanish club and Napoli are prepared to table a bid worth €30m to sign him from Celta Vigo.





He has a €50m buy-out clause in his contract, but Napoli believe the midfielder’s willingness to leave the club will force Celta Vigo to sell him at a lower price.

