Newcastle United Fail With Approach For Brazil Star, Magpies Aware What They Need To Do

Newcastle United have seen a move for Gremio forward Everton Soares knocked back by the Brazilian club and have been told what they need to do to move their offer towards being acceptable.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce is a big fan of the 23-year-old Brazil international and wants to take him to St James' Park, in what would be a big coup.













The club are looking to back Bruce and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they recently contacted Gremio with an offer to take Everton on loan with a view to a potential €45m transfer, should he impress.



However, Gremio have no intention of letting Everton leave on a purely loan basis and want a mandatory purchase option, instead of an option to buy, in the agreement.





Newcastle though, for now, are unwilling to commit to buying Everton regardless of how he would perform on a loan stint.







The Premier League side have already been in contact with Everton's representatives to work on the outlines of a contract.



It is claimed that an agreement has almost been reached and Everton is interested in playing in the Premier League.





The Brazil international winger though is aware he will have other options and several other sides are interested.



Arsenal, who held talks to sign him last summer, remain keen on Everton, while Paris Saint-Germain have also checked on the player's situation at Gremio.

