XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/12/2019 - 20:53 GMT

Nothing’s Done In December, Leeds United Star Warns

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is happy with how 2019 has gone for the Whites, but stressed that they have not accomplished anything yet.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side will lock horns with Birmingham City at St. Andrew's in the Championship on Sunday in what will be their last game of the calendar year.  


 



Going into the game, the Whites sit second in the league table with 48 points and if the standings are to remain the same come the end of the season they will earn direct promotion to the top tier.

While the Yorkshire-based club would wish that the campaign came to a close now, captain Cooper is aware of the fact that is not the case.
 


The centre-back is delighted with how 2019 went for Leeds, but stressed the importance of having to look forward to what lies ahead instead of looking back.



"It's been a good year but nothing's done in December", Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We wish it was, but it is not. We know what we have got to do and the standards we have got ourselves is to be the best.
 


"And that's what we have got to do. We can't look back now.

"We'll just keep looking forward and keep preparing well and keep performing."

Having gone three consecutive games without a win, Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways and end the year on a high note on Sunday.   
 