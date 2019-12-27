Nothing’s Done In December, Leeds United Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is happy with how 2019 has gone for the Whites, but stressed that they have not accomplished anything yet.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side will lock horns with Birmingham City at St. Andrew's in the Championship on Sunday in what will be their last game of the calendar year.













Going into the game, the Whites sit second in the league table with 48 points and if the standings are to remain the same come the end of the season they will earn direct promotion to the top tier.



While the Yorkshire-based club would wish that the campaign came to a close now, captain Cooper is aware of the fact that is not the case.





The centre-back is delighted with how 2019 went for Leeds, but stressed the importance of having to look forward to what lies ahead instead of looking back.







"It's been a good year but nothing's done in December", Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"We wish it was, but it is not. We know what we have got to do and the standards we have got ourselves is to be the best.





"And that's what we have got to do. We can't look back now.



"We'll just keep looking forward and keep preparing well and keep performing."



Having gone three consecutive games without a win, Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways and end the year on a high note on Sunday.

