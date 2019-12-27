Plenty of Confidence – Rangers Star Positive Over Getting Result At Celtic Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent has insisted that the Light Blues still have a lot of confidence to get a result against Celtic despite losing the Scottish League Cup final against the Hoops earlier this month.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers will lock horns with Old Firm rivals and table-toppers Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.













The last time the Gers visited Celtic Park they had to return empty-handed after being handed a 2-1 defeat by the Hoops, courtesy of goals from Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest.



Looking back at the game, Kent, who scored Rangers' goal that day, believes that his side were excellent and were unlucky not to score more goals despite being the better team for large parts of the game.





Rangers also lost the League Cup final to Celtic earlier this month but Kent has insisted that the Gers still have a lot of confidence of getting a result at Parkhead this weekend.







"Taking away the result, which was disappointing, I think the boys were excellent that day", Kent said on Rangers TV.



"We went down to ten men quite early on and for large parts of the game, we were the better team.





"We were quite unfortunate not to go on and score more goals.



"So, I think off the back of the cup final result, the boys have still got plenty of confidence to go there and get a result."



Rangers have lost all of their last three Old Firm derbies but will be hopeful of changing that at Celtic Park on Sunday.

