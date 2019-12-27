This Everton Star Has Big Future Under Carlo Ancelotti – Tony Cascarino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has insisted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have a massive future at Everton under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.



The 22-year-old striker made the difference when he scored in the 80th minute against Burnley on Boxing Day to secure the three points for Everton at Goodison Park.













Djibril Sidibe put in a fine ball in-between the Burnley defenders, but it needed Calvert-Lewin’s diving header to divert it towards the goal and win the game for the home side.



Cascarino has been impressed with what he has been seeing from the young striker in recent games and believes some of his struggles previously were because of the shape of the Everton squad.





He believes the 22-year-old has all the qualities to thrive up front under Ancelotti and could have a big future at Everton.







Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times: “There were plenty of good goals scored on Boxing Day but one of the most pleasing was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flying header for Everton that sealed a debut victory for Carlo Ancelotti.



“The 22-year-old is strong in the air, winning his fair share of flick-ons, knockdowns and causing centre-halves all sorts of problems.





“He has at times struggled with the demands of filling the void left by Romelu Lukaku and has not been helped by the lack of service from wide areas.



“Everton have signed so many wide forwards and No 10s in recent seasons that it has not been easy for Calvert-Lewin to generate any consistency.



“He has the fundamental attributes to lead the line and has a massive future under Ancelotti at Goodison Park.”



Calvert-Lewin has scored eight times for Everton this season and will be hoping to become more consistent under Ancelotti.

