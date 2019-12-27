We Don’t Know When We’re Beaten – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has admitted that the Whites cannot play well every game, but insists the side will go until the end and not give up.



The Peacocks locked horns with Preston North End in the Championship on Boxing Day and it appeared as if they would slump to their second consecutive defeat.













Leeds were 1-0 down going into the final minutes of the game, but an 89th-minute goal from Stuart Dallas saw the Yorkshire-based club salvage a point.



Reflecting on the game, Whites captain Cooper admitted that it is not possible to play well in every game but expressed his confidence in his team's never say die attitude.





The Scot believes Leeds were the better side in the second half on Thursday and lauded the club's ability to go until the very end to get a result.







"We are not going to play well every single game", Cooper said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"You are going to have these performances through the course of the season but one thing this team don't do is give up.





"We have proved that on many occasions and we will never give up and we will go to the 96th, 97th, 98th minute.



"And that's fair play to the lads. We don't know when we are beaten. We never give up.



"I think if there was one team going to win that second half it was going to be us."



Leeds are now winless in three games and will be hopeful of turning it around when they travel to Birmingham City this weekend.