We’re Working On Plan To Beat Birmingham – Leeds United Star

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is has revealed the Whites will be working on a plan to go to Birmingham City to win and admits he is excited about playing at St Andrew's.



Having drawn 1-1 with Preston at Elland Road on Boxing Day, the Yorkshire-based club are now without a win in three games.













While Leeds will be hopeful of getting their first win in four games against Birmingham on Sunday, skipper Cooper is wary of the threats posed by the Blues.



The Scottish international lauded Birmingham as a good and strong team and expects them to give the Whites a tough challenge.





However, Cooper is excited for Sunday's trip to St. Andrew's and insists Leeds will be working on a plan to pick up all three points.







"We will come in tomorrow, will have a recovery and we will be working on the plan to go and beat Birmingham", Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"And that's what we have got to do. It's going to be another tough game.





"They are a good side. They are strong in this league. Excited to go there.



"Hopefully get the performance and the levels of performance that we're used to."



With Sunday's game being Leeds' last game of the calendar year, they will be hoping to the end 2019 on a high note.

