XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/12/2019 - 13:05 GMT

We’re Working On Plan To Beat Birmingham – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is has revealed the Whites will be working on a plan to go to Birmingham City to win and admits he is excited about playing at St Andrew's.

Having drawn 1-1 with Preston at Elland Road on Boxing Day, the Yorkshire-based club are now without a win in three games.  


 



While Leeds will be hopeful of getting their first win in four games against Birmingham on Sunday, skipper Cooper is wary of the threats posed by the Blues.

The Scottish international lauded Birmingham as a good and strong team and expects them to give the Whites a tough challenge.
 


However, Cooper is excited for Sunday's trip to St. Andrew's and insists Leeds will be working on a plan to pick up all three points.



"We will come in tomorrow, will have a recovery and we will be working on the plan to go and beat Birmingham", Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"And that's what we have got to do. It's going to be another tough game.
 


"They are a good side. They are strong in this league. Excited to go there.

"Hopefully get the performance and the levels of performance that we're used to."

With Sunday's game being Leeds' last game of the calendar year, they will be hoping to the end 2019 on a high note.   
 