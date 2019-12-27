What Happened To Leeds United Is Warning To Us – West Brom Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion right-back Darnell Furlong feels Leeds United failing to clinch Premier League promotion despite being top of the Championship table on Christmas Day is a warning to the Baggies.



At Christmas last year Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were sitting on top of the English second-tier table and were being tipped to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.













However, come the end of the season, not only did the Whites fall to third place, but they were also then knocked out of the playoffs at the semi-final stage.



This time around it is Slaven Bilic's West Brom who have had the privilege of sitting on top of the league table on Christmas Day.





However, Baggies defender Furlong feels Leeds' collapse last term is a warning to his side over the perils of getting ahead of themselves.







“That’s [Leeds’ collapse] the perfect example, you can say ‘look what happened last year’”, Furlong was quoted as saying by Express & Star.



“We’ll do all we can to keep out in front.”





Furlong went on to express his confidence in West Brom to do their best to stay on top and hopes they can do that.



“It’s a different season every year and a different case every year”, Furlong said.



“We’ll do our best to stay at the top. If that leaves us there, that’s great.”



Like Leeds, West Brom also narrowly missed out on the chance to earn promotion to the Premier League after losing to Aston Villa in the play-off semi-final last term.

