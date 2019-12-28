XRegister
28/12/2019 - 12:53 GMT

AC Milan Trying To Reduce Costs of Deal To Sign Everton and Southampton Target

 




AC Milan are trying to knock down Barcelona's asking price for centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also on Everton and Southampton's radar.

Todibo is considered a bright talent at the Camp Nou, but a lack of playing time has put a departure from Spain on the agenda and his agents are due to hold talks with Barcelona officials early in January.


 



Todibo is not short of admirers, with Everton and Southampton keen, while Manchester United have also been linked.

AC Milan want to take Todibo to Italy but, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Barcelona's asking price of €20m is considered too much for the club.
 


Rossoneri technical director Paolo Maldini is working hard to try to reduce the costs of a deal to sign Todibo, while AC Milan would also have to let a centre-back go.



Barcelona are looking for a buy-back clause to be included in any agreement to sell Todibo in order to keep control of his future.

The 19-year-old was scooped up by Barcelona from French outfit Toulouse in the January 2019 transfer window and he made his debut in April this year, in La Liga against Huesca.
 


So far this season the Frenchman has clocked just 77 minutes of football in La Liga for Barcelona, though he did feature for the whole game in a Champions League group stage win away at Inter.
 