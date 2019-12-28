Can’t Do This At Home, Manuel Pellegrini Baffles Me – West Ham Legend Now Hugely Concerned

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has admitted that some of the decisions Manuel Pellegrini makes baffle him and has urged the Hammers to assess if the Chilean is the right man to be in charge following a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.



Pellegrini's side fell behind to a header from close range by Kelechi Iheanacho four minutes before half time, but a goal on the stroke of the break from Pablo Fornals meant the teams would go in level.













Demari Gray scored in the 56th minute to put Leicester back in front however, and West Ham had no answer, slipping to a defeat which leaves them firmly with relegation worries.



West Ham fans booed at the final whistle as their side enter 2020 sitting one place and one point above the Premier League drop zone.





Former Hammer Cottee is seriously concerned about events at the London Stadium.







He admits that some of the decisions Pellegrini makes baffles him and criticised the Chilean playing one up front at home, while bemoaning the side's defensive issues.



Cottee said on Sky Sports News: "I think decisions need to be made at the football club if I'm honest.





"I don't want to take anything away from Leicester – they made nine changes today and took a gamble. It was a very professional performance.



"But looking at the faces of the West Ham fans – they are so fed up with what's going on. I think someone needs to take the lead and make some decisions.



"They're on a really poor run of form. Defensively they're all over the place. Up front, they hardly created anything.



"[Sebastien] Haller was playing on his own. You can't play one up front at home; have a go. When they went behind they didn't look like getting back in it", Cottee stressed.



"Some of the decisions the manager makes baffle me. I don't know where West Ham go from here.



"Bournemouth, who are on a poor run, are up next. That's massive but on this evidence, I don't see West Ham lifting their game.



"Alarm bells are ringing. West Ham are in massive relegation trouble.



"The board need to have a good look at this situation and work out whether this manager is the man to lift everyone and start getting results."



West Ham host Bournemouth on New Year's Day with Pellegrini desperate for a win, as his job increasingly appears to be hanging by a thread.

