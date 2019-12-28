XRegister
26 October 2019

28/12/2019 - 21:25 GMT

Chris Hughton and David Moyes In West Ham Job Running, Hammers Unlikely To Do This

 




Chris Hughton and David Moyes are both contenders for the vacant managerial job at West Ham United, with the club unlikely to chase any bosses currently in work, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers have called time on Manuel Pellegrini's reign as manager following a defeat at the London Stadium against Leicester City.


 



Pressure was building on Pellegrini prior to the game and a result which leaves West Ham just a point and a place above the Premier League drop zone forced the owners to act.

West Ham are now starting their search for a new manager and it is claimed they are unlikely to go for someone already employed elsewhere.
 


Former Brighton boss Hughton is claimed to have a good chance in the race to take over, while Moyes is in the running.



Both managers are currently out of work and would be available to answer the call from the Hammers.

West Ham could put Kevin Keen in charge on an interim basis, with a New Year's Day game against Bournemouth next on the agenda for the Hammers.
 


It remains to be seen how much money West Ham might place at the new manager's disposal in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.
 

 